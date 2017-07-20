National
Poll: Do You Think O.J. Simpson Is Going To Get Parole Today?

Karen Clark
US-CRIME-SIMPSON-SENTENCING

Source: ISAAC BREKKEN / Getty

Today is the day!

O.J. Simpson has his parole hearing today at 10 a.m. (1 p.m. ET.) The hearing will be broadcast live and will probably last 10 to 15 minutes.

Simpson is currently serving a 33-year sentence for kidnapping, armed robbery and 10 other charges related to a heist of his own memorabilia  in a Las Vegas hotel in 2008.

Simpson is currently 70-years-old.

 

 

O.J. Simpson , Parole

Photos