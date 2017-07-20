Poll: Do You Think O.J. Simpson Is Going To Get Parole Today?

Today is the day!
O.J. Simpson has his parole hearing today at 10 a.m. (1 p.m. ET.) The hearing will be broadcast live and will probably last 10 to 15 minutes.
Simpson is currently serving a 33-year sentence for kidnapping, armed robbery and 10 other charges related to a heist of his own memorabilia in a Las Vegas hotel in 2008.
Simpson is currently 70-years-old.
Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style
19 photos Launch gallery
Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style
1. CARDI B1 of 19
2. CARDI B2 of 19
3. CARDI B3 of 19
4. CARDI B4 of 19
5. CARDI B5 of 19
6. CARDI B6 of 19
7. CARDI B7 of 19
8. CARDI B8 of 19
9. CARDI B9 of 19
10. CARDI B10 of 19
11. CARDI B11 of 19
12. CARDI B12 of 19
13. CARDI B13 of 19
14. CARDI B14 of 19
15. CARDI B15 of 19
16. CARDI B16 of 19
17. CARDI B17 of 19
18. CARDI B18 of 19
19. CARDI B19 of 19
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours