Little Known Black History Fact: Prof. Joseph Roye Applegate

Photo by

TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Prof. Joseph Roye Applegate

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

Professor Joseph Roye Applegate is best known as the first Black faculty member at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. A master speaker of 13 languages, Professor Applegate is also responsible for creating the first Ph.D. Program for African Studies in the U.S.

Applegate was born July 25, 1925 in Wildwood, New Jersey, His family relocated to Philadelphia where he was exposed to Yiddish and Italian speech which piqued his interest in languages. After graduating from Temple University, he completed his master’s and Ph.D. Programs in linguistics at the University of Pennsylvania.

After joining MIT in 1955, the following year Applegate was the historic selection as the institute’s first Black faculty member. While at MIT, Applegate worked on a “mechanical translation” project and connected with other notable linguists like the esteemed professor and author Noam Chomsky.

After a stint teaching the Berber languages of Morocco at UCLA, Applegate headed back East to join Howard University’s African Studies department. It was there when Applegate created the doctorate program. He also authored several papers centered on the Berber language and was regarded as one of Americans top experts. Beyond the 13 spoken languages, Applegate reportedly could read and write several others.

Applegate retired from Howard University in 2003. He passed the following year after a long illness.

He was 78.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!


The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 


 

 

 

 

 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
USA - 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala - 'China: Through The Looking Glass' - Red Carpet Arrivals in New York
Beyhive To Wax Museum: Harpo, Who Dis Woman…
 1 hour ago
07.19.17
Tea Talk Ep. 19: Mimi Faust Talks Joseline…
 20 hours ago
07.19.17
The Most Unforgettable Moments On ‘Power’ Thus Far
 20 hours ago
07.19.17
Jackie The Scammer? Jackie Christie’s Daughter Exposes Her…
 22 hours ago
07.19.17
Lambs, Rejoice: Starz Developing Drama Series On Life…
 23 hours ago
07.19.17
Halle Calhoun & R. Kelly
Will You Support R. Kelly’s Music No Matter…
 1 day ago
07.19.17
Teairra Mari’s Friends Stage An Intervention In Juicy…
 1 day ago
07.19.17
Michael Vick Is Out Here Giving Colin Kaepernick…
 1 day ago
07.19.17
r kelly
Alleged R. Kelly Victim Speaks With TMZ, Appears…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
NEWS ROUNDUP: Walmart Apologizes For N-Word Ad; Trumpcare…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
Rihanna Is Pretty In Pink For Valerian Premiere
 1 day ago
07.18.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Reunion Part 2: Joseline Is A Special…
 2 days ago
07.18.17
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere
Viacom and Tyler Perry Sign a Major Deal!
 2 days ago
07.18.17
Texas Judge Sexted Her Bailiff & Used Him…
 2 days ago
07.18.17
BMM 2016
Photos