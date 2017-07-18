Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Will You Support R. Kelly’s Music No Matter What Allegations Are Brought Up?

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Halle Calhoun & R. Kelly

Source: Halle Calhoun / Instagram

With new allegations swirling around R. Kelly, we’re wondering how you feel about him. In case you’re wondering about the latest R. Kelly news, we have it below.

Read More: Alleged R. Kelly Victim Speaks With TMZ, Appears To Be Coached

Read More: Parents Say R. Kelly Has Been Holding Their Daughters in Sex-Obsessed, Abusive ‘Cult’

 

 

Groovy: The ‘Housewives’ Show Up In Their Best For Sheree Whitfield’s 70s Party

1 photos Launch gallery

Groovy: The ‘Housewives’ Show Up In Their Best For Sheree Whitfield’s 70s Party

Continue reading Will You Support R. Kelly’s Music No Matter What Allegations Are Brought Up?

Groovy: The ‘Housewives’ Show Up In Their Best For Sheree Whitfield’s 70s Party

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

 

allegations , cult , hostage , R Kelly

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Halle Calhoun & R. Kelly
Will You Support R. Kelly’s Music No Matter…
 5 hours ago
07.18.17
r kelly
Alleged R. Kelly Victim Speaks With TMZ, Appears…
 7 hours ago
07.18.17
NEWS ROUNDUP: Walmart Apologizes For N-Word Ad; Trumpcare…
 7 hours ago
07.18.17
Rihanna Is Pretty In Pink For Valerian Premiere
 8 hours ago
07.18.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Reunion Part 2: Joseline Is A Special…
 18 hours ago
07.18.17
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere
Viacom and Tyler Perry Sign a Major Deal!
 1 day ago
07.18.17
Texas Judge Sexted Her Bailiff & Used Him…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
MempHitz Drops Hints That He Is Going To…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
Groovy: The ‘Housewives’ Show Up In Their Best…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
Parents Say R. Kelly Has Been Holding Their…
 1 day ago
07.17.17
‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Does Yet Another Dumb Hotheaded…
 2 days ago
07.17.17
Mel B Has To Pay Allegedly Abusive Ex-Husband…
 2 days ago
07.17.17
Watch The Awesome First Trailer For Ava DuVernay’s…
 2 days ago
07.17.17
Blac Chyna To Ferrari : ‘Stay Away From…
 2 days ago
07.17.17
BMM 2016
Photos