Parents Say R. Kelly Has Been Holding Their Daughters in Sex-Obsessed, Abusive ‘Cult’

R Kelly Special Appearance

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Is R. Kelly abusive to young teenage women? According to an article by Buzzfeed, parents are concerned and have informed police that Kelly is running an abusive “cult” that’s tearing families apart.

Initially, young woman in Kelly’s entourage think they are going to going to live a lavish lifestyle with Kelly. However, parents and former crew members, say Kelly keeps a collection of young women at his homes in Atlanta and Chicago and replaces their cell phones with ones used to communicate specifically with him.

According to the Buzzfeed article, people have said:

  • You have to ask for food. You have to ask to go use the bathroom.
  • Kelly controlled their phone and social media use while they were under his roof, and they were not allowed to take photos with Kelly or of the rooms where they were living.
  • Kelly almost always tells the women to dress in jogging suits because “he doesn’t want their figures to be exposed; he doesn’t want them to look appealing.”

“He is a puppet master.”

Kelly has a long history of allegations about sexual misconduct. He was acquitted in 2008 on charges of making child pornography, despite videotape of an alleged encounter with a 14-year-old girl being shown to prosecutors.

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

