Disney Is Turning Animation Into Live-Action

Disney has gotten live action crazy! In 2016, Disney released a live action version of ‘The Jungle Book’ and earlier this year, ‘The Beauty and The Beast’ was released. Now Disney has shown some scenes of a live action version of ‘The Lion King’, yes you read that right, which is due in theaters in 2019. There is also a live action version of ‘Mulan’ due in 2018 and ‘Dumbo’ due out in 2019. Wow! As for ‘Aladdin’ Disney just announced the cast of new movie which includes Will Smith as the Genie. Wonder how long it will be before there is a live action version of ‘Frozen’?

