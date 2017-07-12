Entertainment News
Would Your Man Be The Model For A Wig You're Making? This Man Did It For His Girlfriend

Karen Clark
Ladies, get you a man who will be the mannequin head for the new wig you’re trying to make!

 

 

One of the cutest couples in the game, Steph and Ayesha Curry, got a much-deserved trip to Turks and Caicos over the fourth of July holiday. Thankfully for us, they are sharing their adorable pics with fans on Instagram. From soaking up the sun’s rays to enjoying a cocktail to giving each other kisses, here are the best moments of their latest baecation!

 

Photos