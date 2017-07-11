Entertainment News
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Agree To Share Physical Custody Of Baby Dream

The pair may not agree on much, but they were able to come to a consensus regarding custody of their eight-month-old daughter.

Foxy NC staff
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 25, 2016

Source: GVK/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


With all the drama surrounding their relationship, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian were able to come to a conclusion on one thing; sharing custody of their eight-month-old daughter, Dream.

According to TMZ, the pair agreed to a non-formal 50/50 custody split. The verbal agreement allows Kardashian to have baby Dream for four days out of the week, while Chyna picks up the remaining three.

The outlet reports the pair may enter into a written agreement, but they have no plans of formalizing it under a judge.

Chyna was granted a restraining order on Monday by a Los Angeles judge after the fallout from Kardashian’s Friday social media firestorm where he exposed nude photos of Chyna and accused her of cheating, neglecting their daughter and drug abuse.

The reality star claimed she was physically abused by Kardashian in April during a Monday interview with ABC News. Kardashian countered, claiming he possessed surveillance video which showed Chyna choking him with an iPhone cord, striking him with a medal rod and destroying over $35,000 of property.

SOURCE: TMZ

