Viral Video: Actress Maia Campbell Spotted Toothless & Strung Out in Atlanta

Heartbreaking video of former actress Maia Campbell has surfaced and gone viral. Campbell’s former “In The House” co-star LL Cool J posted a message on IG searching for her and offered to help. Campbell has struggled with bouts of mental illness and drug abuse in recent years. Watch below her response to LL Cool J.

Let’s keep this young lady in our prayers and hopefully she will get some professional help.

