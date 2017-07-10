Continue reading Omari Hardwick Claps Back At Person Who Comments About The Race Of His Wife

Glamour Magazine’s August Editorial Is A Denim Delight Of Melanin

Glamour Magazine released their August 2017 issue and it’s all things back to school cool, that we love. August is known for denim stories and we are in love with the imagery and styling of this one. The editorial notably features Black models and juxtaposes denim with mesh for fun and funky looks. Get into these beautiful images featuring models Ebonee Davis, Afrodita Dorado, and Kenya Kinski-Jones, photographed by Victor Demarchelier.