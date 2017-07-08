Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rest In Power: ‘True Blood’ Star Nelsan Ellis Dies at 39

The actor passed away due to complications of heart failure.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

'Little Boxes' Premiere - 2016 Tribeca Film Festival

Source: John Lamparski / Getty/ Nelsan Ellis


Nelsan Ellis, the actor who starred in HBO’s True Blood as Lafayette Reynolds, has died. He was only 39.

“Nelsan has passed away after complications with heart failure,” his manager Emily Gerson Saines told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed.”

Ellis, who had been in numerous films including The Help, Get On Up and The Butler, was best known for his role as the flamboyant and hilarious Lafayette on True Blood. While the Merlotte’s short order cook (and drug dealer) was killed off in the books the show was adapted from, the creators and writers refused to kill him in the series, mostly because Ellis’s brilliant performance made the character a fan favorite, THR suggests.

Lafayette was also very popular due to him being one of the only Black gay characters on television at that time, serving as a much-needed example of representation and inclusion. And while other actors with less self-awareness and talent would have turned Lafayette into a one-dimensional caricature or the butt of the joke, Ellis gave him layers, nuance and complexity—reflecting the humanity of the Black LGBTQ community.

In a statement, HBO sent their condolences: “We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis. Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood. Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO.”

True Blood creator, Alan Ball added: “Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me. Working with him was a privilege.”

People, including his former castmates, also flocked to Twitter to remember the beloved actor:

https://twitter.com/Paper_Heart_Jen/status/883785709101993986

Ellis was born in Harvey, Ill and attended Thorn Ridge High School in Dolton, Illinois. He later attended Oxford University and Columbia College in Chicago, before graduating from the famed Julliard School says THR.
Ellis is survived by his grandmother (Alex Brown), his father (Tommie Lee Thompson) and his son (Breon Ellis).
Gone too soon. Rest in power Nelsan.
RELATED NEWS:

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

14 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

Continue reading Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

From Phife Dawg to Prince, here are the celebrities we lost in 2016.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
AOL Build Speaker Series - Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren and Joseph Sikora, 'Power'
Omari Hardwick Claps Back At Person Who Comments…
 37 mins ago
07.10.17
Mary J. Blige Performs On NBC's 'Today'
Mary J. Blige Is Out Here Living Her…
 2 hours ago
07.10.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Blac Chyna Appears On GMA: “I Was Devestated”…
 2 hours ago
07.10.17
Select Prince Music Videos And Performances Are Back…
 3 hours ago
07.10.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost’s Lawyer Is The Real MVP
 12 hours ago
07.10.17
Beach Beauties! Ayesha And Steph Curry Are Living…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Rest In Power: ‘True Blood’ Star Nelsan Ellis…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
The 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party - Arrivals
Blac Chyna’s Attorney Issues Statement About The Nudes…
 2 days ago
07.08.17
K. Michelle Spills All The Tea About Joseline:…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Spike Lee And Netflix Drop Sneak Peek Of…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Venus Williams Files Emergency Order In Deadly Crash…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
Joseline Hernandez Takes Another Shot At Mona Scott…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
Blue Ivy Got Bars Y’all & She Did…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Check Out Blue Ivy’s Freestyle…”Never Seen A Ceiling…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
BMM 2016
Photos