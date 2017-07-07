News
Home > News

More Sears Stores are Closing!

bvick
Leave a comment
Thousands Of Malls Across U.S. Threatened As Retail Stores Pull Out

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Soon there won’t be any more Sears or Kmart! Sears Holdings has announced that they are closing 43 more stores; 35 more Kmart locations and eight Sears stores. In total, they will be closing over 300 stores this year! The Sears CEO, Eddie Lampert said in a blog post, “We have fought hard for many years to return unprofitable stores to a competitive position and to preserve jobs and, as a result, we had to absorb corresponding losses in the process.” Even with the store closings, there are over 1,000 Sears stores still open across the country. Right now there are no closings in North Carolina, but at this rate, there is no telling!
Click here to see where the stores are closing.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading More Sears Stores are Closing!

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Check Out Blue Ivy’s Freestyle…”Never Seen A Ceiling…
 7 hours ago
07.07.17
Couples We Love! Watch ‘Empire’s’ Grace Gealey Own…
 19 hours ago
07.07.17
Wayment: Kirk Frost Paid Da Brat How Much…
 1 day ago
07.07.17
NeNe Leakes Offers ‘LHHATL’ Star Joseline Hernandez Some…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Double Delight: Happy Birthday Tia & Tamera
 1 day ago
07.07.17
So…This Is Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Rarri True
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Jesse Williams And Estranged Wife In Nasty Custody…
 1 day ago
07.07.17
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
‘Real Housewives’ Wants Kenya To Choose: Her Husband…
 1 day ago
07.07.17
Stevie J Creates ‘Free Bonnie Bella’ T-Shirt
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Rasheeda Breaks Down Over Kirk Frost’s Cheating
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Omari Hardwick Turned Down A Role In ‘Girls…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Tupac’s Prison Letter Reveals He Broke Up With…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Girls Trip’ In…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Tiny Serenades T.I. On Stage During Xscape Performance
 2 days ago
07.06.17
BMM 2016
Photos