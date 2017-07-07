More Sears Stores are Closing!

Soon there won’t be any more Sears or Kmart! Sears Holdings has announced that they are closing 43 more stores; 35 more Kmart locations and eight Sears stores. In total, they will be closing over 300 stores this year! The Sears CEO, Eddie Lampert said in a blog post, “We have fought hard for many years to return unprofitable stores to a competitive position and to preserve jobs and, as a result, we had to absorb corresponding losses in the process.” Even with the store closings, there are over 1,000 Sears stores still open across the country. Right now there are no closings in North Carolina, but at this rate, there is no telling!

