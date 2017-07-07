National
Home > National

Cosby Retrial Set For November 6

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Bill Cosby Preliminary Hearing

Source: Pool / Getty

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case ended in a mistrial back in June, his retrial has been set for November in Pennsylvania. A judge signed an order on Thursday that requires all parties to report to the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown on November 6.

If Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele’s office presses the same charges as in the first trial, the 80-year-old Cosby could face more than 10 years in jail if convicted on three felony charges of second-degree aggravated indecent assault.

Cosby contends the sexual encounter with Andrea Constand was consensual.

Related:
Ava DuVernay To Bring Central Park Five Series To Netflix
Chicago Crime Rate Sees Disturbing Increase Over Holiday Weekend

Bill Cosby , retrial

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Cosby Retrial Set For November 6

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
NeNe Leakes Offers ‘LHHATL’ Star Joseline Hernandez Some…
 22 hours ago
07.06.17
Double Delight: Happy Birthday Tia & Tamera
 22 hours ago
07.06.17
So…This Is Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Rarri True
 23 hours ago
07.06.17
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
‘Real Housewives’ Wants Kenya To Choose: Her Husband…
 24 hours ago
07.06.17
Stevie J Creates ‘Free Bonnie Bella’ T-Shirt
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Rasheeda Breaks Down Over Kirk Frost’s Cheating
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Omari Hardwick Turned Down A Role In ‘Girls…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Tupac’s Prison Letter Reveals He Broke Up With…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Girls Trip’ In…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Tiny Serenades T.I. On Stage During Xscape Performance
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna At Sky Beach Club
Rob Kardashian Posts All Of Blac Chyna’s Lady…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
The Internet Changes Independence Day To Malia Obama…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Their Fourth…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
BMM 2016
Photos