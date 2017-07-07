Cosby Retrial Set For November 6

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case ended in a mistrial back in June, his retrial has been set for November in Pennsylvania. A judge signed an order on Thursday that requires all parties to report to the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown on November 6.

If Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele’s office presses the same charges as in the first trial, the 80-year-old Cosby could face more than 10 years in jail if convicted on three felony charges of second-degree aggravated indecent assault.

Cosby contends the sexual encounter with Andrea Constand was consensual.

