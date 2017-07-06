Entertainment News
‘Real Housewives’ Wants Kenya To Choose: Her Husband Or The Show…Not Both

Karen Clark
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

Kenya Moore just got married and there’s already trouble in paradise.

According to TMZ, Kenya needs to make a decision. Either make her new husband a part of the show or risk losing her job. The gossip site says that Kenya’s husband, Marc Daly, has no desire to be part of the show because he doesn’t like the way Black men are portrayed.

Kenya’s argument is that the show hired her, not her new hubby. She’s also pointed out that her contract doesn’t mention her husband at all.

TMZ also says that Kenya is undergoing IVF treatments so she can get pregnant. However, stress can complicate things and Kenys says the ultimatium by the show has her stressed out.

Kenya Moore , Marc Daly , RHOA

Photos