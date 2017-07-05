Missing RDU Airport Worker Is Found Safe…Said She Left Because She Was Stressed

Last week, a Starbucks worker at RDU Airport went missing after clocking out for a break. Allison Cope was located in a parking garage in Virginia Beach on Saturday.
Cope said she was, “Stressed out and wanted to get away from her problems,” according to ABC11.
LET’S MAKEUP: 7 Rose Gold Highlighters That Will Do Your Melanin Justice
7 photos Launch gallery
LET’S MAKEUP: 7 Rose Gold Highlighters That Will Do Your Melanin Justice
1. Violet VossSource:Instagram 1 of 7
2. Iced Super Shock HighlighterSource:Instagram 2 of 7
3. True Match Lumi Liquid Glow IlluminatorSource:Instagram 3 of 7
4. Chrissy Teigan’s Palette with BeccaSource:Instagram 4 of 7
5. B’ellegant Cosmetics Rose Gold HighlighterSource:Instagram 5 of 7
6. Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow KitSource:Instagram 6 of 7
7. Golden Dust from Beauty BakerieSource:Instagram 7 of 7
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours