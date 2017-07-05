Local
Missing RDU Airport Worker Is Found Safe…Said She Left Because She Was Stressed

Karen Clark
Woman sitting alone on a bathroom floor at night

Source: Oleksiy Maksymenko / Getty

Last week, a Starbucks worker at RDU Airport went missing after clocking out for a break. Allison Cope was located in a parking garage in Virginia Beach on Saturday.

Cope said she was, “Stressed out and wanted to get away from her problems,” according to ABC11.

 

 

 

Continue reading Missing RDU Airport Worker Is Found Safe…Said She Left Because She Was Stressed

