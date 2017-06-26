Entertainment News
Beyoncé Brings The Twins Home

The Carter twins are out of the hospital and enjoying their first days at home.

Foxy NC staff
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty


Beyoncé and Jay Z have finally welcomed their new babies home!

It seems like just yesterday that Bey broke the Internet with her maternity pic. She delivered the babies about two weeks ago at UCLA Medical Center, but they had to remain in the hospital due to medical issues because they were reportedly born prematurely.

According to TMZ.com the Carter twins, a boy and a girl, have finally been released. Supposedly, the babies had been placed lights to cure their jaundice, but they were cleared to go home near the end of last week.

Now, the babies are getting used to life at the Carter compound in Malibu. Beyoncé and Jay Z are only renting the estate for $400,000 a month as they continue to shop for a permanent home. The family only plans to be there for the summer, but they have 6.3 acres of land to themselves for now.

This great news because as recently as four days ago the babies were still in treatment. We know the parents and their big sister, Blue Ivy, are relieved the have the babies home.

