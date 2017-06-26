Marshall Movie Trailer

Have you seen the trailer for Marshall? It’s the story of Thurgood Marshall before he got on the Supreme Court. Yes, we’ve seen this story before on TV but it’s the first time that a feature film has been made about the civil rights pioneer. Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, Jussie Smollett plays Langston Hughes and Keesha Sharp plays Marshalls first wife, Buster Marshall. Marshall hits theaters on October 13, 2017. Maybe this will get noticed for award season!

