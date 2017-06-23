Encourage Your Kids To Read 3 Books And They’ll Get A Free Milkshake!

Good looking out, Chic-fil-A!
The location at North Hills Mall is handing out summer reading bookmarks, according to WRAL. Kids read three books on the list, fill out the bookmark and bring it back to the store for a free peach milkshake!
Naturi Naughton’s Mom-To-Be Glow Has Us Swoonin’
10 photos Launch gallery
Naturi Naughton’s Mom-To-Be Glow Has Us Swoonin’
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 10
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 10
Facebook: The Karen Clark
Instagram: @TheKarenClark
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours