Encourage Your Kids To Read 3 Books And They’ll Get A Free Milkshake!

Karen Clark
Grandmother and grandchild reading books outdoors together.

Source: fstop123 / Getty

Good looking out, Chic-fil-A!

The location at North Hills Mall is handing out summer reading bookmarks, according to WRAL. Kids read three books on the list, fill out the bookmark and bring it back to the store for a free peach milkshake!

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Photos