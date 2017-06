Google doesn’t know it all and CLEARLY they are confused about a couple of things.

If you happen to use Google to determine Chaka Khan’s net worth, you don’t get a picture of Chaka. You get a picture of Nick Ashford. And Chaka isn’t happy about it.

Dear @Google, WTF?!?! AND you putting my business all out in these streets??? Nick is giving you side eye from Heaven! 😒 A post shared by Chaka Khan (@chakaikhan) on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

