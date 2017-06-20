Thriller 3D’ Will Resurrect Michael Jackson This Summer

Before his death in 2009, Michael Jackson’s vision was to bring “Thriller” to movies theaters using IMAX and 3D technology, to give fans a sense of being in the video with him. Director John Landis, who shot “Thriller” in 1982 has settled a legal dispute with the singer’s estate will oversee the project. For nearly three years, Landis has been diligently re-working the 14-minute music video for a release this summer, Jackson’s son Prince and daughter Paris have also been involved in the project.

After Jackson died, the “Thriller” video was inducted into the National Film Registry by the Library Of Congress. No other music video had been given that honor.

