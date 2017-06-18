Entertainment News
Word On The Street — Beyonce Gives Birth To Twins!

Foxy NC staff
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

The rumor mill continues to churn, and Beyonce and Jay-Z remain the hottest topic around. According to PEOPLE the mom-and-pop-to-be gave birth to twins late last night (June 17).

Talk began last week when The Shade Room received an unconfirmed tip that Beyoncé was in labor at the UCLA Medical Center. A source from the hospital revealed to the popular media outlet that the “Formation” singer was admitted under a fake name and the entire 5th floor had been closed. Speculation continued with E! News reports of a fleet of black SUVs leaving the Carter’s neighborhood.

Last night, a source told PEOPLE, “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.”

Social media is buzzing with congratulations for the superstar couple:







While many fans choose not to believe the announcement until Beyonce confirms it:





baby news , Beyonce , birth announcement , Blue Ivy Carter , jay-z , twins

