NeNe Leakes Regally Reveals Her Return To ‘RHOA’: ‘All Hail The Queen’

NeNe crowned herself to announce that she plans to shake things up for season 10 of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

NeNe Leakes made a royal announcement as she revealed that she will be returning for season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

After months of negotiations, NeNe was finally able to let her fans know that she will be picking up her peach again.

As the grande dame of RHOA, a simple tweet wouldn’t do. No, no. NeNe broke out a crown and a flute of champagne to share the good news.


There’s one slight catch to her new deal: NeNe won’t be spending the entire season on the throne. TMZ.com reports that she will be back on a part-time basis, so don’t expect to see her in every episode.

Although the rest of the cast is already shooting scenes for season 10 of RHOA, NeNe has yet to film anything. It looks like she might be biding her time and plotting how best to make her grand entrance this time.


