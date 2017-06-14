Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Oprah Had A ‘Wonder Woman Day’ Party At Her House

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Oprah is a real life wonder woman, so it’s no surprise that she got giddy off of the movie (like many other women). Seeing a strong, female, protagonist is important for children and adults alike. Oprah was so excited about the movie and threw a party at her home, for twenty-eight 10 year olds and their parents.

Party ovah here! #wonderwoman

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

She posted a video on Instagram, crowning Wonder Woman cake from Charm City Cakes.

#wonderwoman party planning.

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

She shared her pre-party planning and everything is wonder woman. Oprah had wonder woman popcorn buckets and cups for the guests.

#wonderwoman party planning.

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

She also had havaianas with Wonder Woman on the soles. So cute and we want a pair!

#wonderwoman party planning.

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

Of course the food is going to be yummy. Oprah had chef’s prepare hamburgers and hotdogs for the kids and adults had a butter lettuce salad with blue cheese amongst other delicious food.

The only one not as enthused about the party was Oprah’s dog, Sadie, whom she dressed in a matching head piece.

This whole she-bang (pun intended) looked like a grand ole time!

DON’T MISS:

Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll Never Run For President

Oprah Says ‘Underground’ Is Too Expensive For OWN To Pick Up

Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From Alcoholism

14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years

13 photos Launch gallery

14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years

Continue reading 14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years

14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WATCH: “Insecure” Season 2 Teaser Trailer Is Finally…
 5 mins ago
06.15.17
NeNe Leakes Regally Reveals Her Return To ‘RHOA’:…
 12 hours ago
06.15.17
Is Beyoncé In Labor?
 14 hours ago
06.15.17
Guess Who’s A Dad Now
 20 hours ago
06.14.17
WATCH: Whitney “Can I Be Me ” Movie…
 21 hours ago
06.14.17
Oprah Had A ‘Wonder Woman Day’ Party At…
 21 hours ago
06.15.17
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Shot In Virginia…
 1 day ago
06.15.17
Your Guide To ABFF: The Films, Panels &…
 1 day ago
06.15.17
Black Twitter Is Not Here For Tinashe’s Reverse…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 15: OITNB Star Adrienne C.…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years
 2 days ago
06.15.17
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Faith Evans’ ‘Coogi Down’ Bustier…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 2 days ago
06.13.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 2 days ago
06.14.17
BMM 2016
Photos