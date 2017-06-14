National
Home > National

Kamala Harris Asks Tough Questions Of Jeff Sessions, Gets Called “Hysterical” And Is Interrupted By Men

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
LA Apparel Industry Linked to Money Laundering

Source: Ted Soqui / Getty

Kamala Harris did not come to play with y’all. The freshman senator from California is not known to back down and we don’t want her to. She has a background as a tough prosecutor, served two terms as San Francisco’s first woman district attorney and was the first woman to serve as California’s attorney general.

But Jeff Sessions DESPERATELY wanted her to cut him some slack yesterday during his hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. So did some of her male counterparts who continue to rush to the defense of witnesses as they are questioned by Harris. Watch as she drills the nation’s top attorney. It’s really good.

Keep in mind that people on the committee have limited time to question witnesses and witnesses are often accused of stalling to run out the five-minute clock.

 

After this exchange, she was called “hysterical.”

You can see more of Kamala’s fun times with Jeff Sessions below:

 

 

Last week, she worked diligently to get Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein to answer questions before the same committee.

Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years

12 photos Launch gallery

Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years

Continue reading Kamala Harris Asks Tough Questions Of Jeff Sessions, Gets Called “Hysterical” And Is Interrupted By Men

Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years

We pay homage to classic Black beauty by honoring these stunners who excelled on TV, film and entertainment.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Hysterical , Jeff Sessions , kamala harris , Senate Intelligence Committee

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Guess Who’s A Dad Now
 49 mins ago
06.14.17
WATCH: Whitney “Can I Be Me ” Movie…
 1 hour ago
06.14.17
Black Twitter Is Not Here For Tinashe’s Reverse…
 17 hours ago
06.14.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 15: OITNB Star Adrienne C.…
 20 hours ago
06.14.17
Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years
 23 hours ago
06.14.17
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Faith Evans’ ‘Coogi Down’ Bustier…
 23 hours ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 1 day ago
06.13.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 1 day ago
06.14.17
Take That, Take That: Diddy & Beyoncé Top Forbes’…
 1 day ago
06.14.17
Charlie Wilson Performs “Good Time” On Kimmel Show
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Watch: TLC Kicks Off The Summer With “Way…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 1 day ago
06.14.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Jessica Dime Literally Snatches Treasure’s Wig…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Lights, Camera, Action! ‘RHOA’ Starts Shooting Season 10
 2 days ago
06.13.17
BMM 2016
Photos