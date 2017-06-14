Kamala Harris Asks Tough Questions Of Jeff Sessions, Gets Called “Hysterical” And Is Interrupted By Men

Kamala Harris did not come to play with y’all. The freshman senator from California is not known to back down and we don’t want her to. She has a background as a tough prosecutor, served two terms as San Francisco’s first woman district attorney and was the first woman to serve as California’s attorney general.

But Jeff Sessions DESPERATELY wanted her to cut him some slack yesterday during his hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. So did some of her male counterparts who continue to rush to the defense of witnesses as they are questioned by Harris. Watch as she drills the nation’s top attorney. It’s really good.

Keep in mind that people on the committee have limited time to question witnesses and witnesses are often accused of stalling to run out the five-minute clock.

Hillary Clinton endured 11 hours of GOP-led Benghazi hearing, but Jeff Sessions gets "nervous" from a tough question by Sen. Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/3gdobbotnW — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 14, 2017

After this exchange, she was called “hysterical.”

Watch @KristenPowers pick apart two Trump dudes after they call Kamala Harris "hysterical" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F99iIeLGaf — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 14, 2017

You can see more of Kamala’s fun times with Jeff Sessions below:

Last week, she worked diligently to get Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein to answer questions before the same committee.

I asked Deputy AG Rosenstein to commit in writing that Mueller has full independence. The American people deserve it. pic.twitter.com/0Wi5o2d5Th — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 7, 2017

