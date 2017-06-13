‘Tea Talk’ Episode 15: OITNB Star Adrienne C. Moore + L&HHATL Exclusive With Tommie Lee

Your weekly hosts Shamika Sanders and Rae Holliday chop it up with “Orange Is The New Black” actress Adrienne C. Moore and show an exclusive clip with “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast member, Tommie Lee.
RELATED LINKS:
‘Tea Talk’ Ep. 14: Angela Yee & Tobias Truvillion Guest Host + T.I. & Tiny Call It Quits
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 12: Joseline &Karlie Redd Can’t Fix Their Friendship + An Exclusive With JuJu
‘Tea Talk’ At BFF: Terry Crews Talks Diversity In Hollywood, The Lethal Ladies ‘Step’ Into Our Heart
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
5 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”1 of 5
2. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”2 of 5
3. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”3 of 5
4. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”4 of 5
5. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”5 of 5
comments – Add Yours