How much would you pay to see Game 5 of the NBA finals? Well, one person bought a pair for $82,000 that’s $41,000 each! And another person paid even more for tickets. They paid $90,000 total that’s $45,000 each. Both sets of tickets are floor seats. A team source told ESPN that the tickets were brought on the Warriors’ Ticketmaster resale site. WOW!!!

If you had the money, would you pay that kind of money for NBA tickets?

