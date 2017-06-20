Politics
Photoshopped Yearbook Pictures Cause An Uproar!

bvick
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump's Rally in Mobile Alabama

Source: Julie Dermansky / Getty

When Wall High School in Wall Township, New Jersey decided to take action againist political statements in the yearbook, they got a lot of push back from parents. Several of the students decided to show their support for the 45h president. The people in charge of the yearbook Photoshopped the t-shirts, other items. They also deleted quotes out of the yearbook.

It wouldn’t be so bad but other slogan t-shirt are seen in the yearbook including a vintage Reagan-Bush shirt. There is no policy or set of guidelines that say what students can and can not wear for school pictures. The school superintendent Cheryl Dyer has commented in support of the bewildered parents, stating “There is nothing in our student dress code that would prevent a student from expressing his or her political views,” she wrote in a message to parents. “The actions of the staff involved will be addressed as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

Parents are demanding that the yearbook should be reprinted with the un-Photoshopped pictures at the school expense. Did the school go to far? What if it was Obama shirts? Click here to read the full article on Yahoo.com So what do you think?

