Where to Go This Summer!

Last week we talked about places to go outside of the US, well if you want to stay in the US there are some great places to visit that won’t kill your wallet according to U.S. News.
Yellowstone
Yosemite
Washington, D.C.
New Orleans
Charleston
Savannah
Nashville
San Antonio
Key West
Adirondacks
Seattle
Portland, OR
Myrtle Beach
Why these places? Well, the U.S. News as a lot of reasons why. Plus when was the last time you went to Portland? Click here to read why.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
5 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”1 of 5
2. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”2 of 5
3. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”3 of 5
4. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”4 of 5
5. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”5 of 5
comments – Add Yours