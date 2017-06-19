Where to Go This Summer!

Last week we talked about places to go outside of the US, well if you want to stay in the US there are some great places to visit that won’t kill your wallet according to U.S. News.

Yellowstone

Yosemite

Washington, D.C.

New Orleans

Charleston

Savannah

Nashville

San Antonio

Key West

Adirondacks

Seattle

Portland, OR

Myrtle Beach

Why these places? Well, the U.S. News as a lot of reasons why. Plus when was the last time you went to Portland? Click here to read why.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: