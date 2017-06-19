Out Of This World
Where to Go This Summer!

bvick
Father and daughters walking in park

Source: WHL / Getty

Last week we talked about places to go outside of the US, well if you want to stay in the US there are some great places to visit that won’t kill your wallet according to U.S. News.

Yellowstone
Yosemite
Washington, D.C.
New Orleans
Charleston
Savannah
Nashville
San Antonio
Key West
Adirondacks
Seattle
Portland, OR
Myrtle Beach

Why these places? Well, the U.S. News as a lot of reasons why. Plus when was the last time you went to Portland? Click here to read why.

