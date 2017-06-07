Prince
How Well Do You Know Prince?

Prince Live On Stage

Source: Michael Putland / Getty

Bet you think you know everything about Prince? Well maybe not! Here is a list of 16 things that you might know about the star according to Buzzfeed!

1. He Wrote His First Song When He Was Only 7
2. He Danced With James Brown When He Was 10
3. He Was Once So Poor That He’d Go To McDonald’s Just To Smell The Food
4. He Refused To Be Produced By Earth, Wind And Fire
5. He Played Everything On The Time’s Debut Album
6. He Wanted Vanity To Be Known As “Vagina”
7. Michael Jackson’s “Bad” Was Supposed To Be A Duet With Prince
8. He Almost Gave “Kiss” Away
10. He Scrapped His Final Record With The Revolution
11. He Intended To Release An Entire Album As A Woman
12. He Thought “The Black Album” Was Evil
13. He Did The “Batman” Soundtrack Because He Had A Crush On Kim Basinger
14. He Met His First Wife Via Videotape
15. He Nearly Lost His Paisley Park Studio Due To Overspending
16. He Wanted Kevin Smith To Direct A “Rainbow Children” Movie

You need more details? Click here to get the full story!

