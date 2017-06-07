Free Speech Or Hate Speech? Black Professor Cancels Appearances After Death Threats

So much for free speech.

Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, assistant professor of African-American studies at Princeton University, decided to cancel her public appearances after she received death threats and more than 50 racist emails.

Why? Because she dared to call President Donald Trump a “racist, sexist megalomaniac.”

And here’s the truth of it: Taylor was right.

But sadly, right-winged cowards forced Taylor to cancel her speeches – for now. Taylor said she didn’t show up for her appearances because of “fear of my safety and my family’s safety” and “specific threats of violence, including murder.”

In a nation that embraces free speech, racists would like to silence Taylor’s spot-on political views. Taylor, a social scholar, embraces Black Lives Matter and speaks often about the Black experience in America and Trump’s mean-spirited social policies.

Here’s what Taylor said in a statement after her recent speech at New Hampshire College:

“My speech at Hampshire was applauded but Fox News did not like it. Last week, the network ran a story on my speech, describing it as an “anti-POTUS tirade.” I argued that Donald Trump, the most powerful politician in the world, is “a racist and sexist megalomaniac,” who poses a threat to their future,” Taylor said.

“Shortly after the Fox story and video were published; my work email was inundated with vile and violent statements. I have been repeatedly called “nigger,” “bitch,” “cunt,” “dyke,” “she-male,” and “coon” — a clear reminder that racial violence is closely aligned with gender and sexual violence,” she wrote. “I have been threatened with lynching and having the bullet from a .44 Magnum put in my head.”

Absolutely disgusting. It’s a shame that a thoughtful, intellectual professor who is sharing political wisdom with college students is being forced to curtail her public comments because racist wimps are threatening her from the obscurity of the Internet.

It’s a troubling pattern: White supremacist groups are on the rise since Trump was elected and they are feeling more emboldened in their violent criticism of outspoken African-Americans like Taylor.

David Duke, the white nationalist and former leader of the KKK, is a proud Trump supporter and an enemy to African-Americans.

“Make no mistake about it, our people have played a HUGE role in electing Trump!” Duke tweeted after the election.

Consider this:

Stephen Bannon, Chief White House strategist and the architect behind President Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban, enjoys referring to a little-known 1973 French novel about dark-skinned immigrants who eat feces and invade a white society.

The book, The Camp of the Saints, was written by French author Jean Raspail. The book cover explains the premise: “A chilling novel about the end of the white world.”

The novel focuses on Asians, Africans and Middle Eastern nationals who travel to Europe to create a race war and destroy the “white” Western civilization.

Immigrants take over the Paris government, trample white people in their path and abduct white women, forcing them into prostitution. Other immigrants of color riot in America: In New York City, Black residents from Harlem storm the mayor’s office and force him to adopt a Black family.

Does Bannon – and his potential racist followers — think people like Taylor are trying to take over the white world?

Fortunately, Taylor has plenty of supporters.

“We reject any effort to silence Professor Taylor or the principled intellectual tradition she represents,” Princeton’s Department of African American Studies said a statement. “We denounce these acts of racial, gender, and sexual violence and the efforts to intimidate and harass Professor Taylor. Her ideas deserve the widest possible audience, free from threat or intimidation.”

Taylor won’t be in seclusion for long and when she steps back to the lectern at colleges and universities, I’m sure her audiences will be on their feet applauding her return to share her truth.

