Keyshia Cole Fears She’s Losing Her Mother To The Streets

Keyshia Cole is concerned about her mother’s well-being. The You singer vented on Twitter, recalling an emotional conversation that left her worried.
Frankie’s careless response left Keyshia disturbed and questioning how any parent could react the way Frankie did. Frankie’s struggle with substance abuse had been a looming family problem for years.
Keyshia’s sister Neffee recently appeared on Iyanla: Fix My Life, this may be a time for Keyshia to reach out to the spiritual healer for the sake of her family.
RELATED STORIES:
Iyanla Vanzant Calls Keyshia Cole’s Sister Neffe A ‘Guttersnipe’ On Explosive Season Teaser
CHICK CHAT: Iyanla Vanzant Defines ‘Guttersnipe’ & Talks ‘Fix My Life’
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
5 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”1 of 5
2. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”2 of 5
3. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”3 of 5
4. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”4 of 5
5. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”5 of 5
comments – Add Yours