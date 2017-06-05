NY Cop Who Broke Into Home and Punched Woman 20 Times Evades Jail

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

NY Cop Who Broke Into Home and Punched Woman 20 Times Evades Jail

Officer Eugene Donnelly was sentenced to misdemeanor assault and ordered to undergo alcohol treatment.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

A n NYPD cop who broke into a woman’s home in his underwear and beat her up will not face any jail time in the attack.

The New York Daily News reports that Officer Eugene Donnelly was sentenced to three years’ probation for a misdemeanor. He must also undergo alcohol abuse treatment.

The News reports that in June 2014, Donnelly was honored with the Police Combat Cross, the department’s second-highest honor, for arresting a teen gunman after a Bronx gunfight.

There must have been some serious celebration that night, because the very next morning, Donnelly, wearing only his underwear, barged into a woman’s Bronx, N.Y., home and punched her up to 20 times. He then drank milk from her refrigerator and ran off, according to police.

Donnelly’s lawyer argued the cop was sleepwalking and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. He pleaded guilty to the assault charge in March.

Donnelly apparently avoided jail time because the 33-year-old victim told prosecutors he needed rehab, not jail … which is probably true of a lot of people currently locked up.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Murder Charge For NY Cop Accused Of Killing 66-Year-Old Black Woman

Black NYPD Cop Reprimanded For Writing #BlackLivesMatter

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading NY Cop Who Broke Into Home and Punched Woman 20 Times Evades Jail

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Blue Ivy & Friends Perform To Earth, Wind…
 4 hours ago
06.05.17
16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals
Updtate: Halle Berry Responds To Pregnancy News
 7 hours ago
06.05.17
Is Halle Berry What?
 8 hours ago
06.05.17
Lupita Nyong’o Dance Moves About To Break The…
 9 hours ago
06.05.17
Gabourey Sidibe Slays During Her Girl’s Trip To…
 1 day ago
06.05.17
Kandi Burruss: ‘Phaedra’s Lie Almost Ended My Housewives…
 1 day ago
06.05.17
Should Bill Maher Get A Pass: Apologizes For…
 1 day ago
06.04.17
Ray J: ‘Brandy’s Health Scare Was Due To…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Watch The Trailer For The ‘That’s So Raven’…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
#DaddysGirl: Omar Epps Sends His Oldest Daughter Off…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Laura Govan’s House Was Robbed; $700,000 Worth Of…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Brandy Is Out Of The Hospital; Releases Statement
 2 days ago
06.03.17
Rihanna Snatches The Spotlight At The NBA Finals
 3 days ago
06.03.17
Is Serena Williams Having A Girl?
 3 days ago
06.03.17
BMM 2016
Photos