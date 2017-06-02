Entertainment News
We Were Torn About Seeing ‘Wonder Woman,’ Then Lupita Reviewed It And Now We Can’t Wait

Karen Clark
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Wonder Woman debuts in theaters this week. We weren’t sure if we should see it, but Lupita Nyong’o just made things very clear with her movie review.

 

Ok people, I just left the theater and KNOW for CERTAIN that the GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with #WONDERWOMAN. W.O.W. It is a superhero movie like none I have ever seen. Epic. FUN. Engaging. Stylistically Captivating. Funny in an honest, not-trying-too-hard way. Witty. Smart. Perfect length. Fierce. Sensual. Just amazing. #GalGodot will glue you to the screen and at the same time make you want to run to the nearest costume shop to get your W on and join the #GODESSNESS right away (W = #WomanWarriorOfTheWorld). Director #PattyJenkins IS NOT PLAYING AROUND, as she gives us some AMAZON REALNESS in an exquisitely directed story. Chris Pine is irresistable. The score is KILLER. And it is the type of film that I think you can enjoy over and over. This movie definitely goes down as a classic in its genre for me. @wonderwomanfilm #RunAndGoSeeIt #HadToGush #PromotionFromTheHeart.

