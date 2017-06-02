NBA Finals Predictions

It’s their 3rd time battling for the title. Game 1 of the NBA Finals is in the history books. Game 2 happens on Sunday. The ‘experts’ have their predictions. The sports crew on CBS Sports predict the Warriors will win in 7. The ESPN team have the Warriors also and the Sports Illustrated folks take the Warriors in 5! Hummm…No love for the Cavs! Click here for the CBS Sports, the ESPN prediction and the Sports Illustrated prediction. So what you say? Are the ‘experts’ right?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: