LeBron’s LA Home Vandalized

SPO-BKN-LAKERS-CAVALIERS

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Hollywood Reporter has announced early Wednesday morning Los Angeles Police Department got a call the LeBron James’ LA home was vandalized with racist language. The police didn’t say what was written but it was was racist in nature. No other information has been released yet. James is in Oakland preparing to play the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Finals. The first game is Thursday night on ABC.

