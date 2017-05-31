HB 746 Gun Related Bill In NC Would Repeal Background Checks For Handguns [POLL]

Today in North Carolina, a House committee debates legislation that gets rid of the requirement to get a permit to carry a concealed hand gun. If passed the measure would remove the requirement for a pistol permit, changing state law to say that any U.S. citizen 18 or over may carry a handgun openly or concealed without a permit in most places, except where prohibited.

Currently, the required permit is issued through a county sheriff’s office, which conducts a criminal background check and looks for records of mental illness or incapacity. The requirement has long been a sore spot with gun rights advocates, who say it gives sheriffs too much power to deny gun owners what they say is their constitutional right to carry a weapon.

The proposal would also allow lawmakers, staff members and former law enforcement officers to carry weapons at the legislative complex, as long as they have a concealed carry permit.

