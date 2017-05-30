Hair. We’re talking about hair??

That was our response when we heard about Black girls at a charter school in Massachusetts being banned from participating in track, the Latin club, the prom and being sent to detention all because of their natural styles. School leaders said that their braids were in violation of the school’s dress code.

These teens were banned from prom and track because of their hair, so they challenged their schoolhttps://t.co/3jh2po76b9 pic.twitter.com/byuWOxnZID — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 24, 2017

INSTADAILY: Michelle Williams’ Style Evolution Is So Real 13 photos Launch gallery INSTADAILY: Michelle Williams’ Style Evolution Is So Real 1. Michelle Williams’ Style Glow Up Source:Instagram 1 of 13 2. Michelle Williams’ Style Glow Up Source:Instagram 2 of 13 3. Michelle Williams’ Style Glow Up Source:Instagram 3 of 13 4. Michelle Williams’ Style Glow Up Source:Instagram 4 of 13 5. Michelle Williams’ Style Glow Up Source:Instagram 5 of 13 6. Michelle Williams’ Style Glow Up Source:Instagram 6 of 13 7. Michelle Williams’ Style Glow Up Source:Instagram 7 of 13 8. Michelle Williams’ Style Glow Up Source:Instagram 8 of 13 9. Michelle Williams’ Style Glow Up Source:Instagram 9 of 13 10. Michelle Williams’ Style Glow Up Source:Instagram 10 of 13 11. Michelle Williams’ Style Glow Up Source:Instagram 11 of 13 12. Michelle Williams’ Style Glow Up Source:Instagram 12 of 13 13. Michelle Williams’ Style Glow Up Source:Instagram 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading These Black Girls Were Banned From The Prom, Track And Given Detention Because Of Their Hair INSTADAILY: Michelle Williams’ Style Evolution Is So Real

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark