National
Home > National

These Black Girls Were Banned From The Prom, Track And Given Detention Because Of Their Hair

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Young Woman Looking out the Window

Source: LWA-Sharie Kennedy / Getty

Hair. We’re talking about hair??

That was our response when we heard about Black girls at a charter school in Massachusetts being banned from participating in track, the Latin club, the prom and being sent to detention all because of their natural styles. School leaders said that their braids were in violation of the school’s dress code.

 

 

 

INSTADAILY: Michelle Williams’ Style Evolution Is So Real

13 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Michelle Williams’ Style Evolution Is So Real

Continue reading These Black Girls Were Banned From The Prom, Track And Given Detention Because Of Their Hair

INSTADAILY: Michelle Williams’ Style Evolution Is So Real

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Braids , detention , Massachusetts , natural hair , Prom

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Alfred Liggins III Delivers Speech At Cathy Hughes…
 4 hours ago
05.30.17
Rachel Tells One Suitor To ‘Get The F*ck…
 16 hours ago
05.30.17
Rihanna Honored Youth While Parsons School of Design…
 18 hours ago
05.30.17
TLC Drops ‘Sunny’ New Single [AUDIO]
 19 hours ago
05.30.17
INSTADAILY: Michelle Williams’ Style Evolution Is So Real
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Laura Govan Breaks Down About Ex On ‘Iyanla:…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Faced A Lot Of…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
Happy Birthday To The Empress Of Soul Gladys…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
Memorial Day Weekend Safe Grilling Tips
 2 days ago
05.28.17
Gina Prince-Bythewood Becomes First Black Woman To Direct…
 3 days ago
05.28.17
Kandi Burruss On Phaedra Parks: ‘We Can Never…
 3 days ago
05.28.17
Former 3LW Manager Calls Out Adrienne Williams &…
 4 days ago
05.28.17
Baby Got Back: Taye Diggs Bares His Cheeks…
 4 days ago
05.28.17
‘Claws,’ Beats & ‘Power’: Your 2017 Summer TV…
 4 days ago
05.28.17
Photos