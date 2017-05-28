Local
Home > Local

Celebrate National Burger Day With Deals And Freebies Today

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Hamburger

Source: Tetra Images / Getty

Today, On May 28th, celebrate National Burger Day!

How do you like your burger? topped with cheese, chili, ketchup, mustard, mayo, bacon, or nothing at all. No doubt about it the burger is a summertime cookout staple. The hamburger has origins in Hamburg, Germany, but eating a burger on a bun is part of America’s food culture, the hamburger is arguably the single most visible symbol of our national appetite.

Why do we love burgers? Is it the familiarity, the taste, or it’s a great meal on the go? The correct answer all of the above. According to a new survey conducted by National Today, Raleigh is ranked #6 for hamburger loving cities.

Deals and Freebies:

Burger King – Buy one, get one free whopper when you download the Burger King app.

Chili’s – Get a three-course meal for $10. The meal includes a fresh house salad or tostada chips and salsa, an entree, and a Mini Molten cake. Choose from entrees like the Craft Double Burger, the Classic Bacon Burger, or the Oldtimer with Cheese.

Hwy 55 – Grab a Lil’ Hamburger for $.55.

deals , freebies , Hamburger , National Burger Day

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Celebrate National Burger Day With Deals And Freebies Today

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Happy Birthday To The Empress Of Soul Gladys…
 1 hour ago
05.28.17
Memorial Day Weekend Safe Grilling Tips
 4 hours ago
05.28.17
Gina Prince-Bythewood Becomes First Black Woman To Direct…
 24 hours ago
05.28.17
Kandi Burruss On Phaedra Parks: ‘We Can Never…
 1 day ago
05.28.17
Former 3LW Manager Calls Out Adrienne Williams &…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
Baby Got Back: Taye Diggs Bares His Cheeks…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
‘Claws,’ Beats & ‘Power’: Your 2017 Summer TV…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
Tonight’s The Night! Jamie Foxx’s ‘Beat Shazam’ Debuts
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Ariana Grande To Help Pay Funeral Expenses For…
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Latest House Healthcare Bill To Leave Millions Uninsured
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 3 days ago
05.25.17
Mo’Nique Claps Back At Adrienne Bailon Over “Loud…
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled!
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs At Le Zenith In Paris
Attention: Red Hat Updates Items You Can Bring…
 3 days ago
05.25.17
Photos