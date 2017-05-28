Celebrate National Burger Day With Deals And Freebies Today

Today, On May 28th, celebrate National Burger Day!

How do you like your burger? topped with cheese, chili, ketchup, mustard, mayo, bacon, or nothing at all. No doubt about it the burger is a summertime cookout staple. The hamburger has origins in Hamburg, Germany, but eating a burger on a bun is part of America’s food culture, the hamburger is arguably the single most visible symbol of our national appetite.

Why do we love burgers? Is it the familiarity, the taste, or it’s a great meal on the go? The correct answer all of the above. According to a new survey conducted by National Today, Raleigh is ranked #6 for hamburger loving cities.

Deals and Freebies:

Burger King – Buy one, get one free whopper when you download the Burger King app.

Chili’s – Get a three-course meal for $10. The meal includes a fresh house salad or tostada chips and salsa, an entree, and a Mini Molten cake. Choose from entrees like the Craft Double Burger, the Classic Bacon Burger, or the Oldtimer with Cheese.

Hwy 55 – Grab a Lil’ Hamburger for $.55.

