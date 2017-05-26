Lifestyle
Curlkalon Founder/CEO Shavone Riggins On Entrepreunership, ‘Having It All’ & What’s Next

Foxy NC staff
Shavone Riggins

Shavone Riggins discovered the inspiration for her business while balancing her work and personal life. The mother of six (who doesn’t look a day over 30), would be boiling curls while tending to her children when she wondered why there wasn’t a product on the market that alleviated the tedious process. Shavone’s vision and passion to serve women led to the creation of Curlkalon Hair. Hailed as, “curls in a box,” Curlkalon hair services the budget-friendly natural girl whose curls are one of her biggest fashion statements. Combined with the crotchet method, Curlakon hair provides the perfect protective (and fabulous) hairstyle.

Gasping gorgeous beat + effortless CURLS! 💕 NYC Curl Ambassador: @latisharankin Curls: 24" Toni Curl #curlkalon

A post shared by Curlkalon Hair® (@curlkalon) on

According to the official press release, Curlkalon has sold 2 million effortless curls providing “Curls with Confidence” to women worldwide.

We caught up with Shavone at Curlkalon’s two-year anniversary celebration and here’s what the business beauty had to say about entrepreneurship, “having it all” and what’s next for the beloved brand.

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

