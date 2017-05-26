‘The Voice’ Champion Chris Blue Talks Success and What’s Next For Him

If you didn’t watch season 12 of The Voice, you missed out.
From the minute Knoxville native Chris Blue hit the stage during his blind auditions you knew that there was something special about him. Fast forward, the former worship leader was crowned season 12 champion!
Blue called into the TJMS to discuss his big win, working with Usher and much more in this charming interview that makes you want to root for him even more!
