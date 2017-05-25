Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season

This is definitely sad news for fans of such a groundbreaking show.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

The television world is still deciding on renewals and cancellations for the upcoming 2017-2018 TV season and with that comes a lot of shows that will unfortunately get the ax. The latest causality is the critically-acclaimed musical drama series The Get Down, which has been just been cancelled by streaming giant Netflix after just one season.

When it premiered in August 2016, The Get Down, executive-produced by hip-hop legend Nas, instantly attracted tons of loyal fans and critics who praised the show’s visual, musical and historical content. Telling the story of the birth of hip-hop in New York City in the late 70’s during the last days of disco, The Get Down not only attracted viewers who lived through the era, but younger ones as well who wanted to learn the history of hip-hop.

With the recent second half of the first season premiering just under two months ago, this comes as a shock to many. Industry insider Deadline was the first to break the news about the show’s cancellation and reports that the show’s outrageous budget ($120 million for one season) coupled with series creator Baz Luhrmann’s desire to get back to filmmaking, could be the reason for the cancellation.

The full report states:

Netflix has opted not to proceed with a second season of Baz Luhrmann’s ambitious musical drama ‘The Get Down.’ The decision comes after the second six-episode part of Season 1 was released last month. It is a rare Netflix original series not to get a second season.

The hip-hop-themed drama, set in the South Bronx section of New York City in the late 1970s, was among Netflix’s most expensive shows, with the 12-episode first season costing about $120 million. ‘The Get Down,’ marked Luhrmann’s [first foray into the world of] TV.

In a Facebook post following the cancellation today, Luhrmann indicated that him not being able to commit to Season 2 full-time was a key reason for the decision. “This exclusivity has understandably become a sticking point for Netflix and Sony, who have been tremendous partners and supporters of the show. It kills me that I can’t split myself into two and make myself available to both productions… But the simple truth is, I make movies.”

This is indeed sad for fans of the show, who have already taken to social media and got the hashtag #RenewTheGetDown trending as soon as the news of cancellation broke. Perhaps another network could pick up the series, like HBO who has dabbled in musical dramas before.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2940466/tyra-banks-accused-of-verbal-abuse-in-lawsuit/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2940458/is-phaedra-parks-returning-to-the-real-housewives-of-atlanta/

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From Alcoholism
 2 hours ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 3 hours ago
05.25.17
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs At Le Zenith In Paris
Attention: Red Hat Updates Items You Can Bring…
 3 hours ago
05.25.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Mama Lyon Is The Real MVP
 13 hours ago
05.25.17
Tyra Banks Accused Of Verbal Abuse In Lawsuit
 14 hours ago
05.25.17
Is Phaedra Parks Returning To 'The RHOA'?
 15 hours ago
05.25.17
Miami Heat v Charlotte Bobcats - Game Three
2019 NBA All-Star Game Will Be In Charlotte!
 21 hours ago
05.25.17
Heavy D: Gone But Not Forgotten!
 24 hours ago
05.25.17
10 Reasons Patti LaBelle Is The Auntie We…
 1 day ago
05.25.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump Tried It (Again!) Melania Still Isn’t Interested…
 1 day ago
05.24.17
A Big Boss Happy Birthday To Patti Labelle
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Newsweek Is Writing Headlines That Perpetuate Stereotypes Of…
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Donald Trump Meets With The Pope And Gifts…
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Couple Alert! Nicki Minaj Confirms That She’s Dating Nas
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Photos