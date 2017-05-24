Newsweek Is Writing Headlines That Perpetuate Stereotypes Of Black Women

Entertainment News
Newsweek is under fire after tweeting a racist and stereotypical headline that has us over here like:

The Newsweek tweet (with the tweet and article since being deleted), read: New “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay is proving black women actually do like men outside their race.

Well, the Internet wasn’t having it and began dragging Newsweek (rightfully so) to filth.

Not only was the headline bad, but so was the data.

Can you believe the article was actually written by a Black woman?

Racism or clickbait?

How did this happen?

Headline trouble? You can always ask Twitter.

Newsweek has since apologized for the tweet and article.

Yes, y’all. We really are in 2017.

