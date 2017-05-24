National
Home > National

Trump Tried It (Again!) Melania Still Isn’t Interested In Holding His Hand

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Sigh. New day, same hand-holding attempt.

When Donald and Melania Trump landed in Rome yesterday, he tried to hold her hand, again. She wasn’t interested, again. If you missed it, click below.

Read More: Trump Tries To Hold Melania’s Hand…She’s Not Having It

So, here’s the 2nd attempt.

LOL at Melania “fixing” her hair at that moment.

Oh, and since Melania refuses to hold his hand on this trip abroad, Barack Obama’s official White House photographer decided to take a jab with a shady moment.

Read More: Barack Obama’s White House Photographer Just Posted The Shadiest Photo

 

17 Iconic Malcolm X Quotes

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Iconic Malcolm X Quotes

Continue reading Trump Tried It (Again!) Melania Still Isn’t Interested In Holding His Hand

17 Iconic Malcolm X Quotes

In honor of the iconic civil rights leader’s 92nd birthday, we gathered several of his most famous quotes.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Barack Obama , Hand , Melania , trump

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
10 Reasons Patti LaBelle Is The Auntie We…
 25 mins ago
05.24.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump Tried It (Again!) Melania Still Isn’t Interested…
 4 hours ago
05.24.17
A Big Boss Happy Birthday To Patti Labelle
 5 hours ago
05.24.17
Couple Alert! Nicki Minaj Confirms That She’s Dating Nas
 16 hours ago
05.24.17
20 Hot Pictures Of The Wayan’s Brothers
 21 hours ago
05.24.17
5 Reasons You Need The ‘Get Out’ Blu-Ray DVD
 24 hours ago
05.24.17
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN
Barack Obama’s White House Photographer Just Posted The…
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Throwback Jams: R&B Albums Turning 20 This Year
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert Explosion
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Enjoying the concert
Poll: Does The Bombing In Manchester Make You…
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Trending
BREAKING: 19 Dead, 50 Injured In Manchester Arena…
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Happy Birthday Maxwell
 1 day ago
05.23.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: We Finally Have A Black Bachelorette!
 2 days ago
05.23.17
Report: Netflix Pick Up Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o’s…
 2 days ago
05.23.17
Photos