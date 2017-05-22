The internet remains undefeated. Somebody captured this video of the President and the First Lady during their trip to Israel.

#MelaniaTrump can't be bothered A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on May 22, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

Here’s a version in slow motion.

בזמן שדיברנו על הסלפי עם חזן, מסתבר שפספסנו את זה pic.twitter.com/9V4R2aSiR6 — Haaretz הארץ (@Haaretz) May 22, 2017

Billboard Music Awards 2017 10 photos Launch gallery Billboard Music Awards 2017 1. Drake, Taraji P. Henson and Drake’s father, Dennis Graham 1 of 10 2. Nicki Minaj and Drake 2 of 10 3. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Drake 3 of 10 4. Jussie Smollett 4 of 10 5. Ludacris and wife, Eudoxie 5 of 10 6. Nicki Minaj performs. 6 of 10 7. John Legend on the magenta carpet 7 of 10 8. Jason Derulo 8 of 10 9. Nicole Sherzinger 9 of 10 10. DJ Khaled is always winning. 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Trump Tries To Hold Melania’s Hand…She’s Not Having It Billboard Music Awards 2017

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark