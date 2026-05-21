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Barack and Michelle Obama Featured in Earth, Wind & Fire Doc

Barack and Michelle Obama, Lionel Richie & Others Featured in Earth, Wind & Fire Doc

Published on May 21, 2026
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Earth Wind & Fire in Japan 1979
Source: Gutchie Kojima/Shinko Music / Getty

The new trailer for Questlove’s documentary about funk supergroup Earth, Wind and Fire released today, May 21, and is set to air on HBO.

The documentary is set to examine the expertise and cultural impact and influence that the legendary soul group embodies.

According to the official synopsis from Deadline: “Acclaimed producer, director, and musician Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson tells the story of the legendary nine-time Grammy Award-winning band Earth, Wind & Fire, tracing their genesis through late founding member Maurice White, chronicling their evolution, highs and lows, and relevance from the 1970s into the present day while exploring the deep philosophical and spiritual meaning behind their message and music.”

“Drawing from the band’s rich visual, audio, and written archives, including never-before-seen footage, the film plays like an experiential kaleidoscope of images, colors, and music, transporting viewers to the vibrancy of live performances that have electrified fans past and present.”

Earth Wind and Fire debuted in the early 1970s and had several charting singles and albums, and took the funk genre and music as a whole by storm. The group also holds six consecutive top tens between 1975 and 1981.

Several music fans and artists alike are featured in the trailer and contribute to the documentary, including H.E.R., Anderson .Paak, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder and Michelle and Barack Obama.

The doc is produced by Questlove, Dave Sirulnick, Samantha Grogin, KB White, and Arron Saxe.

The documentary is set to premiere on HBO Max June 7.

You can watch the official trailer below.

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