Barack Obama’s White House Photographer Just Posted The Shadiest Photo

The shade. THE SHADE!!!
Remember when we showed you the video of Melania Trump swatting away her hubby’s hand in Israel yesterday when he attempted to hold hers?
Read More: Trump Tries To Hold Melania’s Hand…She’s Not Having It
Well, Barack Obama’s official White House photographer just posted this photo on his Instagram page. Check out his caption.
Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party
11 photos Launch gallery
Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party
1. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 1 of 11
2. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 2 of 11
3. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 3 of 11
4. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 4 of 11
5. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 5 of 11
6. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 6 of 11
7. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 7 of 11
8. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 8 of 11
9. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 9 of 11
10. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 10 of 11
11. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 11 of 11
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours