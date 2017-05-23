Barack Obama’s White House Photographer Just Posted The Shadiest Photo

The shade. THE SHADE!!!

Remember when we showed you the video of Melania Trump swatting away her hubby’s hand in Israel yesterday when he attempted to hold hers?

Read More: Trump Tries To Hold Melania’s Hand…She’s Not Having It

Well, Barack Obama’s official White House photographer just posted this photo on his Instagram page. Check out his caption.

Holding hands. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on May 23, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

@yashar @PeteSouza The Trumps can't stand to touch each other.

The Obamas can't stand not to. :-) — Michelle Hylton (@chelliehylton) May 23, 2017

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark