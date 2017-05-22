TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Dr. Fred F. Smith

D. L. Chandler
Leave a comment

The late Dr. Fred F. Smith began one of New Haven, Connecticut’s lasting traditions in the early ‘60’s with the “Freddie Fixer” annual parade. Dr. Smith was a man of many talents and used what he knew to provide healing to the community he loved.

Smith was born January 30, 1902 in Jersey City, New Jersey. The grandson of escaped slaves became a student at Columbia University in New York in the early 20’s, and then entered Howard University Medical School. While at Columbia, Smith was enamored by the hustle and energy of the Harlem Renaissance period, and returned to the famed borough upon leaving Howard to work at the local hospital.

On a whim, Smith headed to Connecticut to see if a promise made for him to start a practice in the state would be honored. On his way back to New York, Smith made a stop in New Haven and fell in love with the community. He moved to nearby Milford and set up practice. This would lead to greater opportunities such as working at Yale University, a rare feat at the time for a Black man.

In 1962, along with community members entrenched in the city, the first cleanup of the Dixwell-Newhallville neighborhood took place. Area children were members of a contest to come up with a character to symbolize the effort and thus, the name “Freddie Fixer” was in honor of the doctor and community leader. The original goal of the cleanup effort was a partnership with the Dixwell Redevelopment Agency in order to help elderly residents with their homes.

The parade fell under hard times and moments of violence unrelated and unfairly associated with the event. Recent revival efforts to bring the parade back to prominence are underway.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of <a href="http://blackamericaweb.com/category/little-known-black-history-facts">Little Known Black History Facts. </a>

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Happy Birthday Johnny Gill
 2 hours ago
05.22.17
Mama’s Got A New Look: Keke Palmer Shaves…
 20 hours ago
05.22.17
Queen Bey Throws Star-Studded Push Party With Family…
 21 hours ago
05.22.17
Could We See This Presidential Ticket in 2020
 22 hours ago
05.21.17
#Blessed! Ronnie Devoe & Shamari Announce They Are…
 23 hours ago
05.22.17
‘Empire’s’ Bryshere Gray Channels His Best Taylor Swift…
 2 days ago
05.22.17
Twinsies! Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Matching Dolce…
 2 days ago
05.22.17
She Has Arrived! Rihanna Shuts Down Cannes In…
 2 days ago
05.22.17
Serena Williams & Her Baby Bump Get Out…
 3 days ago
05.22.17
Kandi Burruss Shines At All-White Birthday Party
 3 days ago
05.22.17
Amandla Stenberg Plays A Game Of Rapid Fire Questions
 3 days ago
05.22.17
Steve Harvey Sued For $60M By His Estranged Ex-Wife
 3 days ago
05.22.17
Fergie, First Lady of Los Angeles Amy Elaine Wakeland & Barneys New York Host Dinner to Welcome Cindi Leive & Glamour's 2016 Women of the Year to the West Coast
WATCH: Shonda Rhimes’ Trailer New Drama ‘For the People’
 3 days ago
05.19.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Mama Pope Makes A Move No…
 3 days ago
05.19.17
Photos