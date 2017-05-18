Can The Movie Hackers Hack You Too?

By now, you’ve heard about the hackers who claim to have “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and will release it online if Disney doesn’t pay up. Okay, why do you care? Well, according to cyber security experts, these same hackers or others can hack your private information when you download an illegal movie. The experts believe that the hackers are putting spyware in the movies so as you are watching them, they are ‘watching you’! Shocking right? But think about, if someone hacked a state-of-the-art system, how easy would it be to hack your home system? Hummm…So does this change your movie watching habits? Want to know more? Check out this CBS news story.
