WATCH: Drunk White Man Viciously Punches Black Woman Security Guard In Chicago

Zoa Stigler says she was only trying to help the drunken man.

NewsOne Staff
A Black security guard was viciously punched in the face early Sunday morning by a man she says was trying to help. Three bystanders saw the attack and did nothing.

KTLA reports Zoa Stigler was only two months into a new job as a guard at a building in Chicago’s River North district.

As captured on video, a man walking down the street a little before 2 a.m., sat down in front of the building. Stigler came out and says she asked if he needed any help.

She says she called 911, but police drove by and did not stop. The man is a well-built white man who appears to be in his early 30s.

The man begins to vomit, and Stigler says she went to get a bucket to clean it up. Three persons who seemed to know the man – two women and a man – had arrived by then.

Stigler says she asked the man and his three friends to move away from the front of the building. The man throws a water bottle at the grandmother, and then punches her in the face.

Stigler, who suffered a broken bone in her nose and another under her eye, may require surgery. She seems to have a positive attitude.

“You know things happen,” Stigler said. “I’m still alive. So yes I’m going to have a black eye, I may need to have surgery, but I get to go home to my children. I get to go home to my grandbabies. So I can deal with a black eye.

“How can you hit a human being? Not alone that I’m a woman, but the fact that I am a human being and you punched me in my face like it meant nothing,” she added.

A GoFund Me page has been set up for Stigler.

Police say they are still looking for the suspect.

SOURCE: KTLA, CBS Chicago

