Continue reading Maxwell Made Surprise Appearance At Chance The Rapper Concert

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Stars Stepped Out In Style For The NBC Upfronts

The NBC Upfronts happened on Monday and celebs stepped out in style! See the best from the red (or in this case, blue!) carpet. You don’t want to miss <strong>Kim Kardashian</strong>, <strong>Jennifer Lopez</strong>, and more.