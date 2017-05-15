Orlando Jones Talks ‘American Gods’; Reveals He Wants To Portray James Baldwin

Orlando Jones hopped on the scene in the world of comedy but now Jones is showing his serious side with roles on Sleepy Hollow and now on Starz’s American Gods.



Jones called into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about his character Mr. Nancy on the show, being selective with his roles and his dream role of portraying James Baldwin. Listen below!

Your browser does not support iframes.

